Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of XOMA worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Get XOMA alerts:

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $25.89 on Friday. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $292.82 million, a P/E ratio of -129.45 and a beta of 0.78.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOMA shares. Aegis dropped their target price on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush cut XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

XOMA Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.