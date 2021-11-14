Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Northwest Pipe worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $30.39 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWPX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

