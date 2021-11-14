Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

MGTA opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.