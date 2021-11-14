Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 million. Research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

