Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543,628 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 331.5% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

AMPE stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $270.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

