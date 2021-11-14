Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.03. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $26.64.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,060 shares of company stock worth $23,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

