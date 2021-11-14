Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Home Bancorp worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $371.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

