Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 467,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Blade Air Mobility as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $1,575,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

