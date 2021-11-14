Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 148,254 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,254 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of Homology Medicines worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750,083 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 35.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 705,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 36.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 570,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 493,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 312.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 121,361 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

