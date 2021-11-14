Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 215,060 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) by 570.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,060 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Design Therapeutics worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

