Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 390,984 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,454,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Athersys worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 65.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 57,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 83.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Athersys by 1,583.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Athersys by 2,769.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 347,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 335,847 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -1.60. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

