Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 448,123 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQB. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.06. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 75.44, a current ratio of 75.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

