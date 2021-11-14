Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,455 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

