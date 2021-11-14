Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 41,708 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of National CineMedia worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after buying an additional 393,652 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 124,259 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 118,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 83,863 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

NCMI opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.09%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.