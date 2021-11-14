Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Glaukos worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Glaukos by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at $279,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of GKOS opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.66. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.