goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EHMEF shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.34. goeasy has a 12 month low of $65.99 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

