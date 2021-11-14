Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $17,400.15 and $160.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00073817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00095764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,111.96 or 1.00110803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,499.40 or 0.07025817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

