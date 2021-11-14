Goldcoin (GLC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.61 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $5.61 million and $6,101.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.79 or 0.00417826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,715,430 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

