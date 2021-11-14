GoldenPyrex One Day Volume Reaches $99.00 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $457,357.28 and $99.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00073817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00095764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,111.96 or 1.00110803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,499.40 or 0.07025817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldenPyrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldenPyrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.