Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.32% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $415,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 150.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $70.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $71.04.

