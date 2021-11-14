Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 296,154 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 401.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.85% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $195,000.

Shares of IVLU opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

