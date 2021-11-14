Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 83,673 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Bally’s worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BALY opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

