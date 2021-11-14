Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,031 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of AXIS Capital worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after acquiring an additional 102,007 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 903,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,678,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 62,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

AXS opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.