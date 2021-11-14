Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 20,441 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDGL stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

