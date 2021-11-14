Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 65,995 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,995 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bentley Systems worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 17.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 62.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.61, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

