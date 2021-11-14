Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 274,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 40,761 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 267,461 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 656,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 57,186 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTS stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.