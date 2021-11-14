Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.08% of Amalgamated Financial worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 27.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth about $788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,245 shares of company stock worth $136,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

