Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,321,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Investors Bancorp worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISBC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 115,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

ISBC opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.08. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

