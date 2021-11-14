Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,748 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 182,608 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Perficient worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Perficient by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $140.81 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

