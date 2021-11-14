Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,760 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of BP Midstream Partners worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after buying an additional 4,995,738 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after buying an additional 251,547 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 304,684 shares during the period. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 99.29%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

