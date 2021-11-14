Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Rayonier worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,264,000 after purchasing an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,667,000 after purchasing an additional 458,432 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 256.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,898,000 after purchasing an additional 242,670 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RYN opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

