Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,843 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 583,378 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,637,000 after buying an additional 375,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

NYSE:SQM opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.59%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

