Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,233 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Sapiens International worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.43. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

