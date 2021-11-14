Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362,832 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Global Net Lease worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 373.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company.

NYSE GNL opened at $15.67 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

