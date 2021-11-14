Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Innospec worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $93.78 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.56 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $92.07.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOSP. CL King decreased their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.