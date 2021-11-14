Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Ingevity worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 229,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.18. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.