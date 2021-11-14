Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.33 Million Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,988 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of 360 DigiTech worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on QFIN shares. CLSA cut their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

