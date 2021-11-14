Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 224,729 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 154,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after buying an additional 116,606 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $3,983,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.