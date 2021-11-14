Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.76 Million Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 532,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Heron Therapeutics worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,930,000 after purchasing an additional 619,826 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 755,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 11,252.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 347,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,221,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

HRTX opened at $11.53 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.