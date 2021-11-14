Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.73 Million Stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,536 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of G1 Therapeutics worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.20 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $646.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

