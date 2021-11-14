Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.74 Million Holdings in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.39% of Ciner Resources worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ciner Resources by 130.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Shares of Ciner Resources stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ciner Resources LP has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.24%.

Ciner Resources Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.