Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Shake Shack worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Shares of SHAK opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.98 and a beta of 1.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.