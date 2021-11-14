Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,854 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Citizens BancShares worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $836.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $855.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $842.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $526.25 and a 52 week high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

