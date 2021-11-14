Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Carnival Co. & worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE:CUK opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

