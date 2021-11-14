Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $10.05 Million in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,041,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLV. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,238,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,970,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,895,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,813,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,191,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLV opened at $9.73 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

