Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $10.06 Million in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 265,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of LegalZoom.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $40.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

