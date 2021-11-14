Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,685 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.13% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,460,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 82,207 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 455,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 151,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,917,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $44.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $44.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.