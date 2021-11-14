Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $10.61 Million Investment in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 452,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,614,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.93% of Oasis Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 428,305 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,104,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMP opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.59.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

