Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 136,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of TuSimple at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $310,946,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $223,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $179,773,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $151,145,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSP. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

TSP stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

