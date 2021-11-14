Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 27,449 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

